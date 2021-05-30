Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $17.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.02 billion and the lowest is $17.55 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

