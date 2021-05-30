Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.50. Investar reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

