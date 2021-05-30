Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $19.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings of $19.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $15.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $22.85. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $87.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.60 to $97.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $96.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.88 to $112.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. 1,074,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,300.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,002.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.