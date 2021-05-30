Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $61.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

ATRC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 135,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 72.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AtriCure by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

