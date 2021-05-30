Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,467. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

