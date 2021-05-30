Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

RBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.