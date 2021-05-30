Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,481 shares of company stock worth $7,245,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

