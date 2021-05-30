Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $23.87 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $653.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,891,300 shares of company stock valued at $55,370,270 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $25,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 150.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 640.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $260,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

