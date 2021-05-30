Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.91. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

