Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,496. Canoo has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

