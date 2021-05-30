Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 1,009,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

