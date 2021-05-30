Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,815. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

