Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $462.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,724. Koppers has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

