Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post sales of $100.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the lowest is $98.88 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $413.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.28 million to $418.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.66 million, with estimates ranging from $436.19 million to $482.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 979,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,176. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

