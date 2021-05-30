Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report sales of $20.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,776. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

