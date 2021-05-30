Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 180,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,249. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

