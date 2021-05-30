Zacks: Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $462.16 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.67 and a 200 day moving average of $406.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

