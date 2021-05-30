Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

