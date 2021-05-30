Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) to Hold

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

