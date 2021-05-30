Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $911.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

