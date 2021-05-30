Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to “Strong-Buy”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both the metrics also improved year over year. The company’s focus on off-premise initiatives, such as curbside delivery, third-party delivery and family meal baskets, bode well. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, its comparable store off-premise sales soared 144% compared with third-quarter 2019. quarter Going forward, the company expects improvement in sales and operating margin on the back of stimulus spending, pent-up demand, continued vaccinations and a lower COVID-19 caseload. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s revenues are likely to be nearly flat to fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 total revenues.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

