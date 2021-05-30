Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,181,672.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $177.66 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

