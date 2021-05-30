Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,908,763 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

