$0.06 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $94.93. 416,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock worth $19,878,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

