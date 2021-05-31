$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE remained flat at $$7.63 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,501. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

