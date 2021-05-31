$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

