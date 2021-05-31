$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. 157,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,271. The firm has a market cap of $585.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $10,726,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

