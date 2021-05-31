$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.15. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CSTM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.86. 564,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,168. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 8,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

