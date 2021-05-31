$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.92 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

