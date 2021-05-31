$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $25,903,674 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $470.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.95.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.