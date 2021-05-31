$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

