$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,030 shares of company stock worth $722,067 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,266. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

