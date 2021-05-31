$0.80 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,159. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

