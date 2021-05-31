$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

