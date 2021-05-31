$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Hess reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of HES stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hess by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1,920.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 398,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

