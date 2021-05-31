$1.57 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post $1.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $2.08 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $10.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 688,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

