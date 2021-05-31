10,000 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

NASDAQ LEGAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 7,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

