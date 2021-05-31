10,342 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.52 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

