1,111 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 495.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NFLX opened at $502.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

