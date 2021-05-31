112,535 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

