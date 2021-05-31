11,314 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $1,743,715. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.