$125.65 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post $125.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.09 million to $127.86 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $508.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.06 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,772 shares of company stock worth $2,294,473 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after buying an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.