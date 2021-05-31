13,275 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE:HLT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

