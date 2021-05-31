$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. 84,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

