$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $156.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,574. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 105,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

