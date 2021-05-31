17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of YQ stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

