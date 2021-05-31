$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.96 million to $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Endava by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.58. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.