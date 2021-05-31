$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $187.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.40 million and the lowest is $183.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 389,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,768. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

