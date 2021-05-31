$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of HII opened at $216.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

