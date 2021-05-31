$2.36 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,468. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.34. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

